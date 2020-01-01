Awards season is about to really get started. The 2020 Golden Globes are here, with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ready to hand out some hardware to the top movies, television shows, and performances from last year. The 77th Golden Globe Awards are set to air on Sunday, January 5 on NBC starting at 8 p.m. with host Ricky Gervais.

Big stars are set for the awards show, with performers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, and Christian Bale all snagging major nominations.

Netflix has continued to be a major player in the industry, having four films nominated for Best Motion Picture (The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes, Dolemite Is My Name) and three in Best Television Series (The Crown, The Kominsky Method, The Politician).

The Best Celebrity Workouts and Training Routines of 2019

Here’s a look at everything you need to know to get ready for the 2020 Golden Globes.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!