How These Golden Globe-Nominated Stars Prepared for Their Roles

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth: In his supporting role as the stuntman for Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Rick Dalton, Pitt had to do quite a few action scenes throughout Quentin Tarantino’s film that serves love letter to Hollywood. The biggest of those scenes was a martial arts-style fight with Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) on the set of The Green Hornet. Pitt worked with stunt supervisor Zoë Bell and veteran stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo to learn the fight moves and also started Pitt off each day with a dynamic warmup called “yoga for combat.” Pitt also trained in Filipino martial and boxing. Read more about his training here:

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari as Ken Miles: When Bale jumped into the car for Ford v Ferrari, he was coming off of one of the biggest transformations of his career when he gained over 40 pounds to transform into former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice. For this film, he did the exact opposite, dropping over 70 pounds to portray the famed British driver Ken Miles. As Matt Damon told Men’s Journal last year: “[Christian] was coming off Vice, and from the time we decided to do the movie to the time we started shooting, he dropped 70 pounds,” Damon said. “The first day on the set, I asked him: ‘How did you do that?’ I’ve lost weight and gained weight for parts, and there are lots of theories on how to do it. And he just looked at me and said: ‘I didn’t eat.’ That guy is cut from a different cloth. He has a monk-like discipline that’s just really impressive to see.” Read more about Bale’s transformation for this film and his previous roles here:

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones as Jon Snow: Harington snagged the only Golden Globe nomination for the final season of GoT, finishing off with a chance to win Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama. To play Jon Snow, Harington did years of fight training and working out in the gym. Ahead of the final season, we spoke with his trainer Dalton Wong, who helped Harington get in shape for the previous years of the show. Harington worked mainly on strength-training workouts to build his back, glutes, and legs. The actor also incorporate cardio into those sessions, sometimes doing 45 minutes to an hour of lateral lunges, deadlifts, and upper body push and pull movements. Read more about Harington’s workouts here:

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker as Arthur Fleck / Joker: Phoenix often goes very deep to portray his characters in movies and Joker was no different. On top of the mental preparation he went through, Phoenix also put himself through a physical transformation, losing a bunch of weight and working with a choreographer for the multiple dancing sequences and fight scenes in the film. Check out more from Phoenix in his interview with Jimmy Kimmel about the film:

Daniel Craig – Knives Out as Benoit Blanc: Okay, this one is a slight cheat. While Craig had to do plenty of preparation to play his flamboyant private detective character, he also had to spend last year prepping to play James Bond in the new film No Time to Die. Even though Craig injured his ankle while filming the movie, he bounced back and hit the gym in no time and was back shooting without a major delay. Here’s a look at how he got ready to play Bond:

