The Basics

What: Winners across 25 categories, including 14 categories in film and 11 in television, will be announced for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

When: January 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where: The Beverly Hilton, located in Beverly Hills, California.

Host: Actor and comedian Ricky Gervais is hosting the awards ceremony.

How to Watch: TV coverage on NBC and streaming coverage from the Golden Globes and NBC websites.

