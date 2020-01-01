What Are the Favorites (and the Potential Upsets)?

Best Motion Picture – Drama: With Marriage Story earning the most nominations of any film, it’s likely considered the favorite. But with The Irishman nearly matching it with five noms and Joker previously winning the Golden Lion Award for best film at the Venice International Film Festival, it wouldn’t be a shock to see either of those two win it.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned the most nominations among the films in this category, and the Hollywood Foreign Press might not be able to resist rewarding a star-studded movie that has Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in starring roles. Knives Out (pictured, above) has earned over $200 million at the box office and with Daniel Craig snagging a Best Actor – Comedy nomination for his role as a Southern detective, the film could be a surprise winner. Same goes for Jojo Rabbit, Thor 3 director Taika Waititi’s comedy/drama that takes place during WWII and won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Best Television Series – Drama: With The Americans winning for its final season last year, a new winner will be crowned—no pun intended—in 2020. Netflix’s The Crown comes in with the most nominations in the category and the Hollywood Foreign Press might lean towards a show with an international setting. Succession Season 2 was a cultural touchstone with instantly meme-able moments and could snag its first major awards win, while Reese Witherspoon hopes one of her two series—HBO’s Big Little Lies and Apple TV+’s The Morning Show—will take it home.

Best Television Series – Comedy: Netflix’s The Kominsky Method snagged two major awards last year with Best Comedy Series and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Michael Douglas, and that could lead to back-to-back wins this year. But there are some other major contenders, including the previously Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the reigning 2019 Emmy winner, Fleabag.

