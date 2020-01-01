Who’s Leading the Nominations?

The love was spread around quite a bit at the 2020 Golden Globes, with 18 films and 16 TV shows receiving at least two nominations. Netflix’s Marraige Story leads the way for films with six noninations, while The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each earned five nominations. On the TV side, Chernobyl, The Crown, and Unbelievable each earned four nominations, tied for the most for any single program.

Here’s a look at the top nominations leaders for TV and film going into the big night:

FILM: 6 Nominations – Marriage Story; 5 Nominations – The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; 4 Nominations – Joker, The Two Popes; 3 Nominations – 1917, Knives Out, Parasite, Rocketman; 2 Nominations – Bombshell, Dolemite Is My Name, The Farewell, Frozen II, Harriet, Jojo Rabbit, The Lion King, Little Women, Pain and Glory

TV: 4 Nominations – Chernobyl, The Crown, Unbelievable; 3 Nominations – Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show, Succession; 2 Nominations – The Act, Catch-22, Killing Eve, The Loudest Voice, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Politician

See the full list of Golden Globe nominations in TV and film here.

