25 Best Online Casinos in Canada With High Payouts

Canadian gamers have no shortage of casino sites to choose from, and whether they’re after slots, tables, or live dealer options, the list of choices seems almost endless.

While this variety is no doubt a blessing it can also be a curse.

Knowing which online casinos are worth your time, and which are not, can be a time consuming process – one that can cost you both time and money.

Because of this, we’ve taken the time to review and research the options available, using our findings to compile a list of the best online casinos for Canadian players.

Quick overview of the top reviewed casino sites:

Spin Casino won our ‘Best slots site of the year’ award due to their cutting edge slots, high RTP games, and frequent new releases.

Number of games: 400+

400+ Score: 99%

PlayOJO nullifies the narrative of wagering requirements as a core tradition of online casinos, and was a clear choice for our ‘Best wagering requirements’ award.

Number of games: 2000+

2000+ Score: 97%

Royal Panda is the most well-rounded Canada casino we tested. Hosting every type of casino game, from table games, to bingo, to baccarat, to sports betting. Making it a clear choice for our ‘Best variety’ award.

Number of games: 1000+

Score: 95%

Jackpot City is famous for their big jackpots and high limit slots. Making them an obvious choice for the ‘Best high roller casino’ award.

Number of games: 400+

Score: 93%

Casumo has the best welcome bonus offers of any casino site.

Number of games: 2000+

Score: 91%

Best Online Casinos in Canada Reviewed

1. Spin Casino – Best Canada Casino for Slots

A wide selection of games

Works with top software providers

Has an android and iOS mobile app

Spin casino is the highest scoring Canadian casino in our review. What really stands out as you explore the site is their impressive slot collection. You’ll find all the biggest slot software names and the newest releases with some really fun stories, easter eggs, and graphics.

Additionally, since Spin Casino is licenced by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission of Canada (KGC), you can be sure you’re playing at a safe and secure site that offers fair games.

What many players enjoy about the site is that they can play from their mobile devices. At Spin Casino, you can use the casino’s app or website to play games without issues. That said, you’ll have a great mobile gaming experience and have access to everything on the desktop version.

Whether you’re a new or existing player, you can find an offer where you can significantly pad your bankroll.

2. PlayOJO – Best Wagering Conditions in Canada

Ox wagering requirement on all bonuses

Licenced by the MGA

Seven-figure progressive jackpots

Hundreds of games are available

Not the most generous of bonuses

PlayOJO has hundreds of games in its catalogue, including table games, slots, and live dealer options. There are also numerous progressive jackpot slots titles, and with a little visit from Lady Luck you might just land a life changer.

This site gives players generous daily bonuses. The casino calls these offers ’Kickers,’ and every 24 hours, the offer is reset to give players another chance.

Another great thing about the site is the daily tournaments. The higher you rank on the leaderboard, the more prizes you’ll win. This casino allows players to use several different payment methods that have low minimums to manage their money.

That said, one thing that makes PlayOJO stand out is its wagering conditions. Unlike some other sites that resort to high playthroughs, PlayOJO doesn’t feature any.

As you work off the bonuses you can opt for withdrawals without doing anything extra – and unlike other sites they’ve even got no win cap if you happen to hit it big.

3. Royal Panda – Best Variety of Casino Games

Easy to navigate website

Large progressive jackpots

Compatible with mobile devices

Top-notch gaming alternatives

Website’s response time is slow occasionally

If you’re after large progressive jackpots then Royal Panda is the place to be. The site features many popular slot games like Gonzos Quest, Book of the Dead, and Age of Loki along with several live dealer options.

Bonus-wise, the online casino offers deposit options for both new and existing customers. What’s more, the wagering requirements attached to most promotions are very reasonable.

Royal Panda is also compatible with mobile devices and regardless of the medium you use to foster gameplay (mobile or desktop), you’ll find a sleek design that’s easy to navigate.

This Canadian casino also uses the Random Number Generator (RNG) software to ensure that all games are safe and fair. Along with its licence from the MGA this casino site is safe and secure.

4. Jackpot City – Best Canada Casino for High Rollers

An extensive catalogue of games

Seven-figure progressive jackpots

Regular promotions and bonuses

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority

Hard to meet bonus requirements

Players love this casino because of the enormous jackpots up for grabs. Jackpot City offers the chance for massive payouts with progressive jackpot slot titles whose payouts can potentially (but very rarely) rake in millions.

Also, there are several promotional offers available. For instance, you can claim a 100% match bonus of up to C$1,600 with the welcome offer.

However, do keep in mind you’ll need to meet a 70x minimum wagering requirement to withdraw – something we found quite high, so be prepared to put the gaming time in.

You can also find hundreds of games to play from the best software providers in the iGaming scene. Another significant aspect of this online Casino is its loyalty program, which will give you many perks and rewards.

Jackpot City’s mobile app and web-based version have features and games available on desktop. At Jackpot City, games are separated into sections for easy selection. In addition, there’s a good variety of banking options to aid CAD deposits and withdrawals.

5. Casumo – Best Welcome Bonus of Any Canadian Casino

• All games from top software providers

MGA-licensed

No transaction fees

Accepts multiple banking options

No phone customer support

Casumo offers many daily and weekly bonuses. These offers can land you free spins on slots, bonus funds to play with, alongside many other rewards.

Of course, the piece de resistance and the reason we named it best deposit bonus is for its high C$1800 ceiling on their 100% first deposit package. The 30x playthrough is manageable too – and the 183 day expiry is one of the industry’s best.

Overall, this is a grand casino with over 2,000 games in its library. Compared to some other gambling sites, Casumo has the game variety department sorted. With all the great things about this site, you can also play most of the site’s games directly on your mobile device.

When you’re ready to play, you can process site-related transactions through one of the many banking options. What’s great about these options is that there are no transaction fees on any of them.

6. Genesis – Best New Canada Casino

12+ software developers featured

1700+ slots

Interac E-transfer accepted

Great live dealer options

Quality loyalty program

With over 1700 titles in its collection, Genesis has one of the largest catalogs of slot games around. Along with popular titles like Fire Joker and Big Bass Bonanza, the site also hosts several lesser-known slot games, including Train Money and Moon Princess.

Genesis has a fairly extensive live dealer selection, one that includes several versions of baccarat and blackjack. Additionally, the live dealer section has many other, less common, games, including Monopoly Live and Deal Or No Deal.

Although Canadian players won’t be able to fund their account using cryptocurrency, Genesis does support several payment methods, the most convenient of which being Interac E-transfer.

E-transfers allow users to instantly send money from their bank account to their Genesis account. Interac e-transfer is also available for withdrawals, although we found the processing of up to 5 days to be a bit on the long side.

7. LeoVegas – Best for New Slot Releases in Canada

Over 2,000 games

Regular promotional offers

Has free play modes on some games

Compatible with mobile devices

Limited payment options

LeoVegas has a game library with over 2,000 titles, one of the most extensive catalogues from an online casino. As a fully licensed casino, games are powered by some of the best providers in the gambling industry.

LeoVegas also has some of the top progressive slots with payouts that can reach seven figures. Additionally, new bonuses crop up weekly, so there’s always an offer to claim.

A remarkable feature of this casino is that it allows users to play some games for free. This addition enables newbie gamblers to know more about the games they want to play before risking their hard-earned cash.

Once you feel comfortable, you can deposit in CAD using several safe and secure payment methods. However, there aren’t many options as you can only use InstaDebit, MuchBetter, Neteller, MasterCard, Skrill, Visa, and PaySafeCard.

That said, while we advocate for more alternatives, the available mediums are pretty efficient.

8. Ruby Fortune – Best Live Dealer Casino in Canada

Licensed by the KGC

Numerous games from top providers

Generous perks from the loyalty program

Slow withdrawal times

Ruby Fortune offers players access to numerous games. These offerings are powered by top developers who take pride in making immersive and innovative games.

At Ruby Fortune, all the features on the desktop site are available on the mobile app and the website. However, what’s disappointing about this Canadian casino is the few banking options it accepts.

That said, players with optical issues can deviate from the white background to a dark theme that’s much easier on the eyes. However, sign-up is required to activate this addition.

However, the rewards program at Ruby Fortune provides players with many generous perks like profitable leaderboards, premium support, and random draws. This program is quite generous especially since there aren’t many bonuses and promotions at this online casino.

9. Casinonic – Frequent Bonus Offers for CAD

Recurring promotions and bonuses

High-quality games from top software providers

Retro-styled and modern games

Licenced by the Government of Curacao

There’s a cap on free spin wins

Casinonic has over 3,500 games in its collection from the biggest names in the gambling industry. You can find titles from fair and immersive companies like Microgaming, NetEnt, BetSoft, and many others.

In addition, all the games in the Casinonic library use an RNG to help randomize outcomes, which adds another extra level of fairness.

That said, you can play gaming alternatives without hitches on the desktop and mobile versions of this Canadian casino. So, whether you like retro-styled games or those that are a tad bit modern, you can find an alternative tailored to suit your gambling aspirations.

There are frequent promotional offers available for both new and existing players. Additionally, when you’re ready to make a deposit or withdrawal, you can use one of the many accepted payment options.

However, the wagering requirements on the welcome package come in at 50x which is a tad high—though certainly not the worst—so a bit of sleeve rolling will be involved.

10. Bodog – Best Sports Betting Site in Canada

600+ slots

Large number of sports betting options

Cryptocurrency and e-transfer accepted

Attractive welcome bonus

Bodog is the Canadian version of Bovada, one of the world’s largest and most popular sports betting and online casino sites.

The site offers a wide array of sports betting options including hockey, football, UFC, horses, and much more. Several e-sports options are also available.

Bodog is also popular amongst online poker enthusiasts as their catalog of tournaments and games is fairly robust. The site also features a players forum where gamers can log and discuss all things related to online gambling.

The forums also allow users to post complaints, suggestions, or comments. And while in Canada you don’t have as many sportsbook app options as American states like Pennsylvania do, you can still play via the mobile site to make bets on the go.

Runnerups:

• 3300+ games available

• Quality welcome bonus

• Daily races

• 20+ game developers featured

• Launched in 2004

• 1100+ games available

• Prepaid credit card accepted

• Quality VIP program

• Lots of free spins to claim

• Decent welcome bonus

• Ancient Greek theme

• 1800+ slots

• 900+ slots

• Decent reload bonuses for existing customers

• Large selection of roulette games

• 50+ live dealer options

• 100% crypto casino

• 2600+ games

• 10 minute withdrawal processing time

• Multiple races daily

• 13 game providers featured

• Quality mobile site

• 1300+ games

• Live chat support

• 200+ slots

• Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin accepted

• Good collection of progressives

• 470+ games

• 70x wagering requirement of welcome bonus

• 12 blackjack options

• Several keno games available

• Live chat support

• 400+ slots

• Attractive welcome bonus

• 12 video poker options

• 400+ slots

• 22 payment methods

• Large welcome bonus with free spins

• Several sports betting options

• Quality collection of slots and table games

• Founded in 2013

• C$10 minimum deposit

• InstaDebit supported as a payment option

• 200+ slots

• Bitcoin accepted

• Multi-hand blackjack available

• Jacks or Better video poker available

• Several 3D slots games

• C$45 minimum deposit on card payments

• Live chat available for members

What to Look for When Choosing a Casino Site in Canada

Safety and fairness – The most critical thing we considered is the site’s licence. We made sure that the casinos we recommend aren’t only legal but safe for players. In addition, whatever game you choose to play must be provably fair by releasing randomized outcomes.

Game selection – When you’re at an online casino, the point is to play games. Therefore, there must be numerous alternatives on display. Consequently, we made sure that we looked at the casino’s lobby to determine if there were enough games to appeal to various players.

Bonuses and promotions – To draft this list of best Canadian online casinos, we looked at bonuses and promotions the site offers to its customers. We also checked to see if these offers are available to new players and if existing players could qualify. In addition, we consider the frequency of promotions, the size of the incentive, and the requirements you’ll have to meet.

User experience – The last thing we looked at is the user experience you’ll have at the casino. We considered the site’s layout to see if it’s easily navigable and whether moving through sections was intuitive. Additionally, our checks included the themes on display, currencies they accept, and the number of payment methods for transactions (deposits and withdrawals).

Beginner’s Guide to Online Casinos in Canada

Are Online Casinos Popular in Canada?

Yes, since gambling has become more accessible, more people have started to play at online casinos.

Gambling laws in Canada are also some of the most relaxed globally, which has earned the country a great deal of revenue in the past year alone. As more online casinos launch, it’s expected that this amount will continue to grow.

What Are the Most Popular Games in Canada?

Everyone has a favourite game. However, here are the most popular options amongst Canadian gamblers:

Slots – The most extensive section of games, by far, at Canadian online casinos is slots. There are many different types of slot games, as you can find multiple reels, progressive jackpots, and video slots, all with exciting themes.

Blackjack – Canadian gamblers love several variations of this game, including the classic and live versions. Blackjack is the most popular table game at online casinos due to its simplicity.

Roulette – As a popular table game, many people head to the roulette table to try their luck. Common roulette variations include French Roulette, American Roulette, and European Roulette in virtual & live formats.

Poker – Another fan favourite due to the incorporation of select strategies, you’re likely to find at least one poker variation at an online casino. Many sites also have a live dealer option for this game, attracting those who crave a real-world gaming experience.

Are Canadian Online Casinos Safe?

Yes, online casinos in Canada are 100% safe as long as they’re licenced and regulated. Casinos with a licence have to follow strict regulations to protect user data as they engage in gambling activities.

How Do I Know if a Casino Is Licensed?

All the casinos we listed in this article are fully licenced, and you’ll be safe playing at them. However, if you ever want to check who issued a casino’s licence, it should be displayed at the website’s footer.

Are Online Games Rigged?

No, casinos with a licence are fair due to strict regulations and testing from reputable gambling bodies. In addition, these sites use the RNG for an extra blanket of fairness.

How Do I Choose the Best Canadian Online Casino?

The first thing you should look for at an online casino is its licence, which tells you if the site is safe or not. After that, everything else is up to personal preference.

For example, if you want to bet on casino games and sporting events, look for a website that incorporates a casino, sportsbook, and racebook. If table games are more your style, look for a platform with different variations and tournaments.

Additionally, you can look at the site’s layout, customer support options, device compatibility, payment mediums, and the incentives offered.

Do Online Casinos Accept Canadian Dollars?

Yes, many casinos accept CAD and many other currencies, including cryptocurrency. However, it’s always a good idea to check before you sign up on your preferred casino site. Thus, consider looking for what payment methods are available and the currency they accept.

What Software Providers Do Online Casinos Have?

The best online casinos in Canada offer games from top providers such as Playtech, Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, NetEnt, and many more.

These companies are industry leaders who have developed immersive and innovative games for many years. Therefore, you can be sure to have a great gaming experience playing games from these reputable providers.

What Is Banking Like at Canadian Online Casinos?

At a legal Canadian online casino, you can be rest assured that your banking information will be kept safe. You’ll be able to use popular payment options to fund your play and receive funds when you make decent winning combinations.

Ensure to check the banking methods the casino accepts to see if they fit in your preferred choice. Depositing and withdrawing funds from your account should be an easy and safe process.

So What’s the Best Canada Casino Online?

Many excellent online casinos use software from the best providers to deliver immersive and exciting gameplay for Canadian players.

This article has gone over the top ten reliable, legal, and safe online casinos that accept Canadian players. These sites offer generous promotions, a large selection of fair games, and a pleasant experience for players.

With these criteria in play, Spin Casino ranked as the best online casino in Canada. It’s fully licensed, ensuring that safety and fairness are prioritized on every wagering-related activity. You can also expect to see frequent and generous promotions for both new and existing players.

That said, the other sites also meet our stringent requirements, albeit sporting a con or two. So, whichever casino you choose, ensure that you do your research and gamble responsibly regardless of how great your fortunes are turning out to be.

As a rule of thumb, we always emphasise the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve nagging financial problems. The saying “the house always wins” isn’t just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.

