Seek shelter (read: air conditioning) from the summer’s muggiest, steamiest heat waves and hit the theater.
Not into crazy stunts or blockbuster behemoths? Three alternatives to the season’s big-budget flicks will keep you entertained.
- American Animals: Inspired by a true event, this drama follows four pals as they attempt a foolhardy heist: steal a set of John James Audubon’s Birds of America, worth millions, from their university’s special collections library. Interviews with the real thieves appear throughout the film, one of the many ways that it’s anything but a predictable crime flick.
- Leave No Trace: Directed by Debra Granik (Winter’s Bone), this drama centers on a vet (Ben Foster) and his teenage daughter, who live off the grid in the Oregon wilderness. Once discovered, the pair struggle to adjust to their new lives, with devastating results.
- Sorry to Bother You: In this nutty comedy, Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta) plays a telemarketer who rises to company stardom after he masters his “white voice” to sell more product, and he soon gains access to an insane world of drugs, orgies, and genetic testing.