Jeff Meyer knows about coaching athletes. From training the professional sports stars we know and love to mentoring the Olympians that make us proud to be American, the former NCAA men’s basketball coach has been helping the elite reach peak productivity for over 30 years through his personally developed flow techniques.

After repeated requests, his training company, Alpha Flow, has expanded beyond athletes to train Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 executives, entrepreneurs, and C-suite executives using the same techniques designed to help athletes find mental clarity and reach their ultimate performances.

Meyer has been helping people find their ‘flow state’ long before those buzzwords entered the public lexicon. “Flow state can be explained as an incredible synchronicity between progress, accomplishment, motivation, and the inner feeling of being unstoppable,” he said.

In fact, he will publish one of the most eagerly anticipated books on mindset and flow state later this year, Athletic Genius: Activating Alpha Athleticism Through Heart Intelligence, Mindset and Vision.

What his clients love best about him is that his coaching techniques never include harsh words or ultimatums. Instead, he focuses on a synergistic lifestyle and deliberative mindset training. He has always looked at each athlete and executive as an individual and creates unique ways to spur them on to greatness. His anti-fragile yet kind-hearted blend has earned him the nickname “the Yoda of coaching.”

“Incredibly, it turns out that reaching flow state works in much the same way across many competitive fields. After years of coaching athletes, I found that coaching executives similarly is equally effective. The response has been amazing, and I’m feeling more inspired than ever,” said Meyer.

His program is designed to place industry leaders in ‘flow states’ that produce their personal bests, triple their productivity, and help them reach their goals, no matter what they are. He allows students to sideline negative thoughts that don’t work toward those goals — about 75% of daily thoughts, studies show — and teaches them to better control their minds. From there, increased confidence, drive, and well-being can blossom.

We sat down with the Alpha Flow Founder for an exclusive interview. Here, he shares his top three tips for increasing physical and mental strength to reach peak productivity.

Accountability is Key

Truly great leaders are radically honest, keep lines of communication open, and believe that listening is learning. They step up to the plate and do what they know is needed. Shifting blame or shirking responsibility simply isn’t in their makeup.

They know that to try, and fail is better than not having tried at all. They also take accountability for their team. If they’ve placed a great responsibility on a team member based on intuition and that person fails, they realize and acknowledge that part of that failure is theirs as well.

The next step is never admonishment; it’s strategizing together to figure out what went wrong and how to keep it from happening again. Meyer teaches his clients that this is how a great team is built and a flow state is reached.

Glory Goes to the Bold

Going along with group thinking or maintaining the status quo is not what Meyer’s athletes and executives come to him for. Instead, a flow mindset means embracing change, rocking the boat, and trying that idea that’s just crazy enough to work.

“A failure is always one step closer to your biggest achievement and greatest glory,” explained Meyer, “Make that bold move — or you’ll spend the rest of your life wondering ‘what if,’ and that’s no way to live.”

Creativity is King

The world used to view founders, entrepreneurs, and executives as buttoned-up, conservative types. But the likes of Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Steve Jobs made quick work of turning those stereotypes on their heads.

Today we know that the wildest ideas, the most unprecedented thinking, and raw creativity are the most winning skill sets in the business world. So, Meyer encourages his clients to pause and explore their creative sides, to think about what the world wants and needs, and how they can deliver that.

Whether providing yourself time to stare out the window and dream on the train or putting a free hour in your calendar to brainstorm, carving out time for creativity and exploring new paths to your goals is more important than attending another meeting or networking event. Meyer helps his clients prioritize and structure time for creativity.

With these incredible tips from Meyer to jumpstart the journey toward ‘flow state,’ you’ll be winning a place on the starting lineup or a spot at the boardroom table in no time.

About Jeff Meyer

Jeff Meyer, a lifetime sports coach, has worked with well-known professional and Olympic athletes, Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 Executives, and world-famous universities. To learn more about Alpha Flow Executive, please visit https://www.alphaflowexecutive.com/r/a

