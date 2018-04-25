Entertainment

4 Things ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Joseph Fiennes Can’t Live Without

Joseph-Fiennes
4
Maarten de Boer / Getty Images

Actor Joseph Fiennes, star of The Handmaid’s Tale (the smash hit returns for a second season on Hulu on April 25), discusses his favorite set of wheels, the movie that changed his life, and other recent obsessions.

Milo Ventimiglia on His Ultimate Motorcycle Trip and the Next Season of 'This Is Us'

More from Entertainment