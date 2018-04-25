Actor Joseph Fiennes, star of The Handmaid’s Tale (the smash hit returns for a second season on Hulu on April 25), discusses his favorite set of wheels, the movie that changed his life, and other recent obsessions.
Entertainment
4 Things ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Joseph Fiennes Can’t Live Without
4
More from Entertainment
-
Inside the 'Hobbs & Shaw' Car Garage
-
The ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Signed a Massive Deal With Netflix. Here’s What You Need to Know
-
Will Ferrell Is Back As Ron Burgundy. Here’s What You Need to Know About His Podcast
-
Chris Hemsworth Just Revealed His Favorite ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Moment
-
The 10 Best Summer Music Festivals in the World for Adventurers
-
Chilling ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Trailer Centers on Charles Manson and the Atlanta Child Murders
-
Jason Momoa and Dwayne Johnson Join Protests Against Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea
-
Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren Are Teaming Up for an Action Series
-
Gordon Ramsay Gets Out of the Kitchen for ‘Uncharted’