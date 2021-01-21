5 Must-See Blockbuster Movies Coming Out in 2021

Be honest, you miss going to the movie theaters. While there is certainly no shortage of movies and TV shows to binge at home, it just doesn’t compare to watching the latest blockbuster flick in the theater. With a massive screen, booming sound and plush seats––it’s an unrivaled audiovisual experience.

With the pandemic forcing most movie theaters to close for the majority of 2020, production studios pushed the release dates of their big blockbuster movies into 2021. The result is that this year is now chock-full of big releases that will pique the interest of even the most casual moviegoers. From a long-awaited sequel of Space Jam to the next installment of the Matrix, it’s going to be a big year for Hollywood.

To get a sneak peek at a few this year’s most anticipated blockbuster releases, check out these five action-packed film trailers.

Top Gun Maverick

Release Date: July 2, 2021

No Time to Die

Release Date: April 2, 2021

Fast and Furious 9

Release Date: May 28, 2021

Black Widow

Release Date: May 7, 2021

Dune

Release Date: October 1, 2021

