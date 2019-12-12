



The year’s best new podcasts will make you wish your work commute was even longer.

‘Drilled’

To understand climate denial, start here, with the story of a propaganda campaign to undermine science. ‘Drilled ‘is the brainchild of climate journalist Amy Westervelt, who traces the history of fossil fuel–influenced campaigns leading the anti–climate science movement. Season two follows West Coast crab fishermen suing oil companies and looks at how the changing climate is sabotaging their work.

‘Richest Hill’

The inside story of America’s most notorious Superfund site is more curious than you’d imagine. ‘Richest Hill,’ from Montana Public Radio, looks at the toxic mess left in Butte, MO. The city boomed for almost a century with copper mining. Now, it’s home to the Berkeley Pit, an open-pit mine filled with 50 billion tons of brilliant turquoise toxic water.

Stay Free: The Story of The Clash

Narrated by Chuck D, leader of Public Enemy, this charts the history of a band that inspired a generation of punks. Stay Free: The Story of The Clash also brings Chuck D into the action, as he attempted to do for hip-hop in 1986 what The Clash did for London rock in 1976. The podcast traces the band’s origins amidst that year’s West London riot on to its eventual burnout and beyond.

The Big One

Within the next 30 years, a massive earthquake will likely hit the West Coast. Southern California NPR station KPCC outlines how California, which rests over top of the San Andreas Fault, is due for a cataclysmic quake. The Big One breaks down how such an event will play out, interviewing the experts and putting you right into the action.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!