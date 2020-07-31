5 Zoom Compatible Board Games To Pass The Time

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This pandemic will not be ending anytime soon. While the world is opening up a bit, it is still for the best if you stay inside and try to socially distance. Which is hard if you miss your friends. Being alone can take a toll on you.

It’s a real godsend that we live in a time with video chats on the computer and the phone. That way you can do the next best thing from going out and hanging with friends. You can still see them and hear them while staying safe.

You don’t have to just hang out and talk on these chats. You can pick up some board games and play them with your friends. Not all board games are great to play on Zoom. They may be too interactive. But there are plenty where you can alter the gameplay a bit and play on Zoom for some fun during all this.

To make it a little easier for you guys, we have picked out some great games that you can play with minimal issues on Zoom. Instead of trolling through the game section on Amazon, we got 5 options of a pretty good variety that will make your Zoom hangs all the more interesting and fun.

So if you wanna play some games with the gang on Zoom, check out these 5 great board game options below.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!