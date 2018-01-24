7 Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From ‘Mindhunter,’ Netflix’s Hit Series

Netflix has another hit on its hands. While the company doesn’t release ratings for its shows, the critical and fan reception to Mindhunter has been one of the best Netflix has had for something not named Stranger Things.

The series follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they navigate the early years of developing criminal profiling and criminal psychology in the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. The two are later joined by Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), who helps the team interview and analyze serial killers around the United States like “co-ed killer” Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), and Richard Speck (Jack Erdie).

“The response to the show has been tremendous,” McCallany tells Men’s Journal. “The cast is immensely talented, and everyone is working to make it the best it can be. We’re working with some grim and disturbing material, but I think this show, like some of the great ones in the past, could be one of the iconic shows that people remember.”

Making the show itself wasn’t always easy—McCallany added 25lbs to his frame to transform his body—but the cast and crew are excited about the results.

“We love making it, and we’re very, very proud of it,” McCallany said. “The reception has exceeded all of our expectations, so it’s a really exciting project to be a part of.”

Here are seven things you need to know about the show, straight from McCallany himself.