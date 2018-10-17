Let’s be honest, most Halloween costumes made for grown men suck and are painfully unoriginal. Unless you want to just raid your closet for a costume, take your game to the next level by avoiding tired staples like Tom Cruise in Top Gun or Michael J. Fox in Back To The Future, and don’t sour your night by dressing as Trump or a child-snatching clown. Instead, try these ideas to stand out amongst the crowd, using either what you already own or ordering a few new simple items to up your game when it comes to your Halloween costumes.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!