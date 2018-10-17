Adventurer Roald Amundsen

Inspire the room by dressing like the legendary explorer, and if there’s someone who is unfamiliar with the name, have fun dropping some knowledge on his epic Antarctic expeditions. Not to mention, you’ll get a head start on your winter shopping.

What You’ll Need:

Faux fur–hooded parka: [$399; fabulousfurs.com]

Brown sweatpant: [$26; kohls.com]



Caribou boot: [$150; sorel.com]



Skis: [prices vary]



Walking stick: [free]



Dogs: [adoptable]

