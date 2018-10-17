Alex Honnold from ‘Free Solo’

Clamber into the party in rugged outdoor mode as Alex Honnold, the champion free soloist. Unless you plan on imitating his ESPN cover shoot or donning the unicorn costume, the Alex Honnold outfit is simple. Just try not to climb on anything fragile, and if you do, don’t look down!

What You’ll Need:

Red T-shirt: [$25; rei.com]

Climbing pants (though any black sweats should work): [$89; coalatree.com]

Climbing chalk: [$5; dickssportinggoods.com]

Climbing chalk bag: [$25; backcountry.com]

Climbing shoes: [$190; backcountry.com]

