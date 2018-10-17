Bobby Boucher from ‘The Waterboy’
Showing up to the party as everyone’s favorite football player is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Luckily for you, Adidas dropped a limited edition capsule collection for the movie’s 20th anniversary, which includes a football jersey, football jacket, and baseball hat.
What You’ll Need:
Football helmet: [$38, walmart.com]
Football pants: [$30, dickssportinggoods.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top