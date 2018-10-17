Daryl from ‘The Walking Dead’

No doubt a surefire way to elicit a fan reaction, The Walking Dead is a juggernaut show and quintessential badass Daryl is a fan favorite. But be careful with your prop selection, you aren’t really chasing zombies, so fake colorful crossbows are totally acceptable. Oh, and don’t be Rick Grimes.

What You’ll Need:

Premium cotton shirt (black with sleeves torn off): [$25; hm.com]



Black leather vest: [$119; warriorjackets.com]



Black 505 jeans: [$60; levi.com]



Pro Direct boots: [$150; timberland.com]



Red bandana: [$5; target.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!