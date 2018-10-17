Entertainment

18 Halloween Costumes We Can Get Behind

Dustin from ‘Stranger Things’

Some advice: Don’t be Eleven even if you do have a buzzcut. If you do, your friends have full permission to send you straight to The Upside Down. There is sure to be a few people dressing up as the characters of the ’80s-set Netflix phenomenon, but our pick is undoubtedly the scene-stealing Dustin. 

What You’ll Need:

Retro trucker hat: [$15; toynk.com]

Katahdin iron works hooded jacket: [$129; llbean.com]

Retro distressed T-shirt: [$25; redbubble.com]

Vintage corduroys: [$75; jcrew.com]

White Chuck Taylor All Star high tops: [$55; store.nike.com]

Carhartt WIP Watch backpack: [$29; carhartt-wip.com]

