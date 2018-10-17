Han Solo from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’

Harrison Ford’s interpretation of the galaxy’s greatest anti-hero is a character worth celebrating, especially after that tragic scene in The Force Awakens. Honor the passing of this lovable rogue by dressing as the Han Solo we first met. Then feel free to spoil the ending for anybody who hasn’t seen it yet, because it has been the better part of a year, and they’re out of excuses. Even if you ruin someone’s night, you’ll look classic doing it.

What You’ll Need:

Reaction hipster leather jacket: [$78; kennethcole.com]



Linen popover shirt: [$23; perryellis.com]



Brown dress jean: [$36; wrangler.com]



Black engineer rugged boots: [$289; chippewaboots.com]



Han Solo toy blaster: [$10; toysrus.com]

