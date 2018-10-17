Hugh Glass from ‘The Revenant’

Playing historic adventurer Hugh Glass won Leo the Oscar, and now it can be a win for you, too. Bundled up against the elements, this costume is also climate-appropriate, but feel free to dirty it up a bit. Score some bonus points by growing as scraggly a beard as possible, and maybe even bring a friend dressed as a bear.

What You’ll Need:

Hooded sherpa-lined parka: [$100; zappos.com]



Merino wool sweater: [$15; hm.com]



Mountain pants: [$110; mountainkhakis.com]



Wrapped buckle belt: [$60; johnstonmurphy.com]



Classic fringe softsole boot: [$48; minnetonkamoccasin.com]

