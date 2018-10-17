Jon Snow from ‘Game of Thrones’

A lot of your friends may have had this idea in the past, but there’s really only one way to knock it out of the park: with a shaggy black rug. Trust us. The actual costume designers used rugs from Ikea for Jon Snow‘s cape, so you might as well use their hack to win Halloween. Check out our cheaper suggestion from Amazon below.

What You’ll Need:

Shaggy black rug: [$25, amazon.com]

Sword: [$10, spirithalloween.com]

Black tunic: [$18, amazon.com]

Armor vest: [$115, amazon.com]

Black pants: [$30, asos.com]

Black boots: [$45, halloweencostumes.com]

