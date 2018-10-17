Laird Hamilton

Not everyone can pull off imitating legendary surfer and Men’s Journal contributing editor Laird Hamilton. But if you don’t mind working your arms a little bit, grab your board off the wall and then make some Bulletproof coffee and throw on some trunks to really bring the look home.

What You’ll Need:

Performo II board shorts: [$69; lairdapparel.com]



Breaker Air long-sleeve: [$59; lairdapparel.com]



Turtle flat-peak cap: [$40; lairdapparel.com]

Surfboard or SUP and paddle: [prices vary]

