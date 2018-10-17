Man in Black from ‘Westworld’

TV’s most complicated and mysterious villain definitely has a dark side that can be replicated easily with a few wardrobe changes. Although you may not have your own horse as a prop this year, the black cowboy hat is all you’ll need to top this look off.

What You’ll Need:

Black jacket: [$70, ericdress.com]

Black vest: [$25, hm.com]

Black hat: [$7, partycity.com]

Black pants: [$23, target.com]

Black boots: [$118, nordstrom.com]

Scarf: [$40, johnhenric.com]

Gloves: [$25, hm.com]

