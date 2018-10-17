Man in Black from ‘Westworld’
TV’s most complicated and mysterious villain definitely has a dark side that can be replicated easily with a few wardrobe changes. Although you may not have your own horse as a prop this year, the black cowboy hat is all you’ll need to top this look off.
What You’ll Need:
Black jacket: [$70, ericdress.com]
Black vest: [$25, hm.com]
Black hat: [$7, partycity.com]
Black pants: [$23, target.com]
Black boots: [$118, nordstrom.com]
Scarf: [$40, johnhenric.com]
Gloves: [$25, hm.com]
