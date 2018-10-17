Owen Grady from ‘Jurassic Park’

Chris Pratt is definitely the man of the hour, so maybe emulating his character from Jurassic World isn’t such a bad idea. Get ready to wrangle raptors and fight off T-rexes with this easy-to-make ensemble. NERF gun optional.

What You’ll Need:

Button-up shirt: [$50, macys.com]

Leather vest: [$80, amazon.com]

Jeans: [$60, nautica.com]

Belt: [$15, target.com]

Watch: [$100, mvmtwatches.com]

Boots: [$110, dsw.com]

