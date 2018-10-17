Patrick Bateman from ‘American Psycho’

Being a little scary on Halloween can be a rush, especially when you choose to dress up as one of Hollywood’s suavest serial killer. This easy to put together costume is extremely recognizeable and, when done well, extremely creepy. Make sure to splatter the opaque jacket for an even scarier effect.

What You’ll Need:

Suit jacket: [$248, express.com]

Pants: [$118, express.com]

Shirt: [$16, jcpenney.com]

Tie: [$25, thetiebar.com]

Clear jacket: [$25, amazon.com]

Sunglasses: [$6, amazon.com]

Fake axe: [$7, spirithalloween.com]

Fake blood: [$12, amazon.com]

