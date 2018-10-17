Ron Swanson from ‘Parks and Recreation’

Have a little fun by going out as the quintessential man’s man, and arguably the most masculine television character ever created, Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation. Take advantage of the character’s passionate anti-government stance whenever the subject of politics is broached. You may need a little help to get that strong of a mustache, but don’t feel bad about it—everyone except Nick Offerman does. And if anyone asks you if you’re going as Ken Bone, give them a proper Swanson stare down.

What You’ll Need:

Red Spartan long-sleeve [$30; trimountain.com]



White undershirt: [$15; hanes.com]



Textured flat-front pant: [$43; dockers.com]



Gordon oxford: [$75; dockers.com]



Brown belt: [$18; perryellis.com]



Citizen Eco-Drive 2100: [$925; citizenwatch.com]

