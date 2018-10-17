Shaun White

You could be pretty much any pro athete for Halloween, but what makes a Shaun White costume stick out from the rest is the extremely recognizeable curly red wig you’d need to wear to pull it off. Throw on his ridiculous getup from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics for a hilarious twist.

What You’ll Need:

Wig: [$13, halloweenhallway.com]

Goggles: [$20, bunkeronline.com]

Bandana: [$3, partycity.com]

Gloves: [$15, mountainhardware.com]

Jacket: [$78, zumiez.com]

Snow pants: [$43, amazon.com]

Gold medals: [$13 for 6, amazon.com]

Snowboard: [prices vary]

