Steve Zissou from ‘The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou’

His quest for revenge may have been fraught with disaster, but at least oceanographer Steve Zissou looked stylish the whole time during The Life Aquatic. You can actually buy the entire costume for about $190 from The Society of the Crossed Keys, the go-to destination for all your Wes Anderson cosplaying needs. But if you already own some parts of the outfit, ordering the rest individually might be the way to go. And though the gun and holster really bring the costume home, make sure it’s a properly marked squirt gun. And be careful you don’t point it at people too much, especially not unpaid interns.

What You’ll Need:

Light blue half-sleeve uniform shirt: [$15; fcuniforms.com]



Soft scrubs pants: [$17; uniformadvantage.com]



Zissou sneakers: [from $99; thesocietyofthecrossedkeys.com]



Leg holster: [$12; amazon.com]

