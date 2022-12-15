A Deep Dive Into Bullion Shark: The Rare Coin Dealer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Rare coins have played a fascinating role throughout history as they represent one of the first currencies that people have relied upon. Even with this long-standing history, we still use coins in our everyday lives, making them one item that truly transcends time. In the United States, modern, circulating coins mostly range from pennies to quarters. There are also a few half-dollar and full-dollar coins that are seen from time to time.

These modern coins are distant relatives of what coins started as. Perhaps this storied history of coins emerging and evolving worldwide attracted the Adamo brothers to the idea of collecting and trading rare coins. Or, maybe it’s how the evolution of coins somewhat reflects humanity’s progression.

Either way, Andrew and Nicholas Adamo founded Bullion Shark in 2014, a rare coin buying and selling ecommerce store. While they both work in tandem now, primarily Nicholas, the current president of Bullion Shark, got the ball rolling.

In the Beginning

Before the birth of Bullion Shark, Nicholas Adamo attended Hofstra University in New York, where he graduated in 2013. After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in International Business, Nicholas decided to pave his own way instead of putting the fate of his career in someone else’s hands; this is the spark that led him to found Bullion Shark in 2014 as a family business.

Andrew Adamo, Nick’s younger brother, was there to help him, but it wasn’t long before he began attending school and building the business full-time. Following in his brother’s footsteps, Andrew graduated in 2018 from Hofstra University with a bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. A year later, Andrew graduated from the MBA Finance Program at the same university, adding to his financial prowess and business acumen.

During this time, Nicholas knew he needed to get a leg up on his competition and found that advantage through law school. From 2014-2017, the first few years after founding Bullion Shark, Nicholas attended St. John’s University School of Law, where he graduated with his JD.

Between Nicholas and Andrew, their education brought immense firepower to the Bullion Shark team, helping set them up for much of the success that followed.

Establishing a Reputation

Regardless of the industry, it’s crucial to establish a brand reputation. Think of it as a personality or something about your organization that differentiates itself from the competition. The brothers behind the Bullion Shark brand knew precisely how they would make a name for themselves: offer the largest possible selection of rare coins on the market. No matter the level of rarity, type, or price tag, Bullion Shark set out to be the number one source for rare coin enthusiasts, traders, buyers, and sellers around the country.

They managed to reach this goal relatively easily as they quickly became one of the most heavily-trafficked coin dealers in the country. Bullion Shark typically sees more web traffic than all of its immediate competitors combined, an incredible feat in the age of technology, digital accessibility, SEO, and mobile competition.

Without a doubt, the vast collection that Bullion Shark offers its consumers is one of the primary ways they differentiate itself in the market; they continually attract coin enthusiasts looking for the rarest and most unique coins.

The Cumulative Experience

It isn’t just the vast collection of coins that Bullion Shark boasts; it’s also the rich experience the team brings to the table. The coin specialists at Bullion Shark bring over 100 years of collective numismatic expertise.

With these coin experts readily available and on staff, Bullion Shark customers get an experience they just won’t find at other firms. This skill is yet another way the Bullion Shark brand differentiates itself amongst rare coin dealers in the modern market.

Beyond the coin professionals that make the Bullion Shark staff stand out, the brand also has speedy shipping and delivers an incredibly friendly experience throughout the process. These fundamental principles have helped Bullion Shark find their place in the national spotlight during its eight years of business.

The customer experience is one of the most crucial aspects a business can focus on right now because it impacts the entire organization from top to bottom; that’s even truer when you look at how technologically-integrated society is today.

Think of when you’ve had a good experience with a brand. You are more likely to continue engaging and purchasing from that brand, making you more willing to recommend it to someone else, which increases organic growth. This growth is potent in the era of social media and digital correspondence because a single influencer can help a brand reach and connect with millions of users.

On the other hand, if a highly-influential user has a negative experience with the brand, that can tarnish a brand’s reputation in the blink of an eye. As such, Bullion Shark has emerged as a top competitor among coin dealers with their superb focus on the customer experience.

The Inventory

At this stage, you may wonder what coins are available in Bullion Shark’s impressive inventory. The answer is comprehensive, from gold and silver bullion bars to historic and brand-new silver dollars to just about every American coin that has ever been released to the public.

One of the most unique parts of Bullion Shark’s inventory is its cultivated collection of rare ancient coins from several time periods and shipwrecks. All the coins in their inventory are verified through third parties and priced exquisitely by their numismatic experts.

Yet another advantage that Bullion Shark boasts in their collection is that they purchase directly from the US Mint. Their purchase relationship means there’s no middleman between Bullion Shark and the consumer, so coins come directly through Bullion Shark from the mint itself.

Bullion Shark Gets Into Rare Coin Auctions

Considering their extensive selection, soaring reputation, and ability to source purchases directly from the US Mint, it was only a matter of time before Bullion Shark took the next step in the rare coin industry: auctions.

Auctions were an obvious next phase for Bullion Shark to integrate because of their expertise and ability to find the rarest coins. The pieces featured in Bullion Shark’s auctions are some of the most incredible finds a coin enthusiast will lay their eyes on, and with some of the highest price tags realized.

No coin enthusiast or collector will want to miss the brand’s auctions. Getting even a glimpse of these stunningly rare pieces is a gift in and of itself. Of course, all of the pieces put up for auction are certified and professionally photographed.

What’s Next for Bullion Shark

Bullion Shark and the Adamo brothers have done an exceptional job making a name for themselves in the rare coin and bullion market. Shy of a decade of operations, the Adamo brothers have brought the Bullion Shark brand to the top of the industry.

They’ve accomplished this industry-leading growth through a series of strategic movements, including cultivating a vast, unique, and rare coin collection while delivering expedient shipping and always providing a top-notch customer experience. There’s no telling what this dynamic duo will achieve next with their business.

A Few Final Words About Bullion Shark

The Bullion Shark brand burst onto the scene in 2014 with Nicholas and Andrew Adamo at the helm. While the brothers pursued their education, they worked tirelessly alongside their budding bullion and rare coin business to catapult it to where it is today.

With Bullion Shark seeing more organic web traffic than all of its relevant competitors combined, they’re recognized as one of the largest bullion and rare coin dealers in the nation. They’re also simultaneously climbing the ranks in the industry of rare coin auctions.

Any rare coin enthusiast, buyer, seller, or trader should know about the Bullion Shark brand as they continue to turn heads in the rare coin industry.

