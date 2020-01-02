The noise is getting louder in the A Quiet Place 2 trailer. The first look at A Quiet Place Part II—the official title of the film—dropped on New Year’s Day, giving fans a tease of the highly anticipated sequel directed by Jack Ryan star John Krasinski.

Be aware: *Spoiler Alert* ahead for The Quiet Place.

Following the events of the first film, the movie picks up with the Abbott family as they leave their farm and venture to the outside post-apocalyptic world. On their farm, the family encountered alien beasts who are blind but have a strong sense of hearing, and now those creatures have continued to lurk around every corner.

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe return as the Abbott’s, while Krasinki is back as director after his character sacrificed himself in the first movie to save his family. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have joined the cast as new people the Abbott’s interact with in the outside world—and they might be as dangerous as the creatures themselves.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

The first Quiet Place film was a surprise hit, generating over $340 million at the worldwide box office on just a $21 million budget. The movie also did well with critics, earning a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score and an Academy Award nomination for best sound editing.

A Quiet Place Part II is set for release on March 20, 2020.

