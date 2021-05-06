After a long delay due to COVID-19, A Quiet Place Part II—the sequel to the 2018 original starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt—is finally about to make its debut in theaters. Judging from the latest trailer and Q&A video released today, it’s going to be a high-intensity nail-biter. That crazy bus stunt we glimpsed last year was just the beginning.

The new film takes place a few years after the events of the original and includes some familiar faces: Emily Blunt returns as Evelyn Abbott, and Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprise their roles as her two children. While the first film focused solely on the Abbott family, the sequel takes a much broader view, and the trailer hints at a dangerous journey the family must take and new characters they meet along the way, including one played by Cillian Murphy.

John Krasinski, whose character (Evelyn Abbott’s husband Lee) dies at the end of the first film, still has a role to play in Part II—he’s directing.

In an accompanying featurette video (see above), Krasinski and Blunt offer a few more clues about what’s in store with the sequel. First of all, it’s clear that it’s full of edge-of-your seat suspense, and that was a big reason for the delay in releasing it. As Krasinski puts it, the film deserved nothing less than the big screen.

“It was always designed for a theatrical experience,” he says.

While A Quiet Place had a tiny cast and focused on just one place, Part II goes way beyond the Abbott family farm.

“It’s such an inspired sequel,” says Blunt. “The world expands in this one.”

And if you loved the first film’s jumps, scares, and excruciating suspense, you’re in for a treat with the newest installment. According to Krasinski, Part II doubles down on the tension—which should make it even more fun to see in a theater full of people.

“It’s a much scarier movie,” he says.

A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on May 28.

