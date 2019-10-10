Aaron Paul is having a blast leading up to the release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak with the host about the new film, how the crew shot it in secret, and some of the wild interactions he’s had with Breaking Bad fans over the years.

Paul held a special screening of the film in his hometown of Boise, Idaho—something he says he always tries to do with his projects—and gave fans the chance to come see it. He did that by creating a scavenger hunt where fans had to search and find tickets around Boise. People also tried their best to get tickets from Paul himself.

“People were chasing me all over town,” Paul said. “One girl came up to me and said, ‘Please one more ticket! I will get Pinkman tattooed on my lip if I get tickets!’ As I’m walking into the theater, she shows me her lip—and she got it tattooed on her lip!” Paul showed Kimmel the selfie to prove it.

Paul also spoke with Kimmel about how the crew descended on Albuquerque to film El Camino for three months—and somehow no one found out about the secret. Paul said that when fans saw him around the city, he told them he was doing “a small passion project.” He also debuted a never-before-seen clip from the movie.

Here’s a look at the interview and the clip:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will start streaming on Netflix on October 11.