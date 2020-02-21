The outside world is taking center stage in the new trailer for Westworld Season 3. Aaron Paul joins the cast in the new season, playing a mysterious character named Caleb, a construction worker who gets wrapped up in a mission involving Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

“What can I tell you about the role of Caleb? Not much,” Paul told Men’s Journal. “He’s a construction worker and he has a robot named George, [who] sort of helps him out on his daily routine. He’s a point of view outside the park, he takes the audience outside of Westworld and what it’s like to live amongst the people who created Westworld, and sort of where we’re at as a society.”

Dolores is in the outside world after escaping Westworld in Season 2, and she’s out there Paul’s Caleb about the people watching him from above. The new trailer reveals the most in-depth look at the season so far, including some far flung locations like a WWII-era theme park where Maeve (Thandie Newton) finds herself, as well as an institution of some kind where William (Ed Harris) is being held against his will.

Along with Paul, former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is in the trailer as well and he may have a “pretty substantial” in the new season, according to HBO.

“What attracted me to Westworld?” Paul says. “I was just such a crazy fan of the show. And I love sci-fi. I think that’s my favorite genre. [This season] is also big and crazy and even more ambitious than last season. And it’s a lot of fun.”

The new trailer looks wild, take a look:

Westworld Season 3 will debut on March 15 on HBO. You can catch up on the first two seasons on-demand and with HBO Go and HBO Now.

