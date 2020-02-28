Trevor Noah, The Daily Show host—currently on his Loud & Clear comedy tour—discusses a life-changing children’s book, Caribbean cuisine, his NYC ride, and his other recent obsessions. — As told to J.R. Sullivan

Book

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, by Roald Dahl, changed my life. The title story is about a wealthy gambler who masters clairvoyance to cheat at cards. In doing so, he discovers that there’s more to life than chasing wealth and empty pleasures.

Television

I’ve been watching Kengan Ashura on Netflix. It’s about an underground Japanese fighting ring, in which the fighters represent corporations, as a way to help them settle disputes without lawyers. It’s a hilarious premise and an easy, fun watch.

Wheels

I recently bought a VanMoof Electrified X2, a Dutch electric bike. It’s sleek and beautiful, and though it’s electric, it doesn’t do all the work for you. It’s great for getting around New York. I’ve started riding out to Brooklyn and exploring spots I don’t normally go.

Dining

In New York, I seldom eat at the same place twice, but I do frequent Pearl’s in Brooklyn. They serve really authentic Caribbean food. I’ve fallen in love with a dish called bake and shark. (Yes, shark!)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!