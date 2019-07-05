Brad Pitt is going interstellar. In the first Ad Astra trailer, astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) must take a mission across the galaxy to find his missing father, scientist Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones). From director James Gray (Lost City of Z), the movie mixes action, adventure, and some incredible visuals as McBride goes into the far reaches of space to help save our planet.

Gray is known for his emotionally charged films, and after taking on the jungles of South America for his film The Lost City of Z, Gray is going into more uncharted territory with Ad Astra. The film originally was set for a May release, but Gray wanted to get the special effects just right, so the movie was delayed until the fall. Pitt also produced the film through his Plan B production company.

Ad Astra will be opening in theaters on September 20.

Ad Astra, also starring Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland, will be released on September 20, 2019.