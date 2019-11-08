



A new movie and miniseries explore the misdeeds of the powerful and the privileged. The Report, releasing just in time for awards season, focuses on the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the CIA’s use of torture tactics on prisoners following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The film stars Adam Driver, Annette Bening, and Jon Hamm.

Another cant-miss is a true-crime miniseries premiering in November on AMC. The Preppy Murder follows the homicide of a young woman in Central Park and the subsequent trial, which brought a rich prep-school teen with murderous intentions into the public eye. Here’s what you need to know about both.

The Report

During the War on Terror, the CIA tortured prisoners, and congressional staffer Daniel J. Jones wanted the public to know about it. Director Scott Z. Burns’ new film follows Jones’ (Driver) efforts to bring to light his seven-year, 6,700-page probe into the agency, despite tremendous pushback in D.C. (11/15)

The Preppy Murder

In 1986, the body of 18-year-old beauty Jennifer Levin was found in NYC’s Central Park. The murder grabbed headlines—especially after Robert Chambers, a 19-year-old former prep-school student, was arrested for the crime. AMC’s new documentary series reveals how the suave Upper East Sider had darker impulses than his blue-blood background let on. (11/13–15)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!