Three truly wild new releases all about the (arguably) best state: Alaska.

Book

This Is Chance! by Jon Mooallem

In 1964, the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in North America rocked Anchorage, Alaska, splitting streets apart, triggering tsunamis, and killing 139 people. Mooallem’s vivid, read-in-one-sitting book of reportage centers on Genie Chance, a part-time radio journalist. For 59 hours, the Texas native manned the radio mic, helping to guide the city through chaos and becoming a state legend in the process.

Podcast

Midnight Son

This true-crime Audible series dives into the case of Teddy Kyle Smith, an actor turned fugitive who claimed he had a supernatural encounter on the tundra as he fled police. Things get weirder from there.

Movie

The Call of the Wild

Fair warning: There’s a CGI dog in this rehash of Jack London’s famous novel. But, hey, your kids will dig it, and Harrison Ford is always solid. (2/21)

