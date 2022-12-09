What does Alex think her husband of six months, producer Andrew Form, whom she describes as “kind, loyal, trustworthy and funny,” finds most attractive about her? She laughs and says I’d have to ask him, but adds, “I know he loves my heart and I’m kind as well, and I make him laugh. We make each other laugh, and we both deeply care about each other’s well-being, apart from each other. I think that’s a healthy thing, that we both really want the other person to be happy in their own sphere, because we each have our own things going on. And I think he’d love me no matter what I looked like.”

Love ‘n Louisiana

Alex’s path to true love was a winding one. “I’ve been in much worse relationships than the one Rachel’s in with Shane,” she says with refreshing honesty. “I’ve certainly been cheated on, and then for some inexplicable reason, stayed. Or lied to, or betrayed in some way, and stayed. And in a way, that’s what Rachel’s doing. She’s staying in a relationship that isn’t healthy for her and she’s trying to change herself to make him happy, and I certainly have done that before.”

Speaking of relationship drama, when asked about Wait, the Maroon 5 video she starred in with Adam Levine (where he literally unravels), it still strikes an emotional chord. “I loved that music video,” she says. “I’ve had that long-term relationship when you know it’s wrong but it’s really hard to leave. It’s very sad, it’s very profound. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a perfect example; it’s letting go of the beautiful moments and the love you had. But I don’t think you have to let it go. It can still exist and you can still move on, and I think that’s something you learn as you get older. I certainly struggled with accepting that for a long time, and now that I’m with the absolute right person at the exact right time and I’m so happy, I look back and think about all the things I learned and the things people taught me, and even if I met someone one time, what that experience taught me.”