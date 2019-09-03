Netflix is ready to play a big part in the fall 2019 movie season with some highly anticipated releases coming out in the next few months. Heavy-hitting directors like Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, and Steven Soderbergh are all premiering new films.

And actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Eddie Murphy, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Scarlett Johansson, and Adam Driver could get attention this awards season for their performances in Netflix movies like The Irishman, The King, and The Laundromat.

Here’s a look at the Netflix movies coming out this fall 2019.