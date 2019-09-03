‘Dolemite Is My Name’

The Cast: Eddie Murphy, Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Wesley Snipes

What It’s About: Eddie Murphy stars as filmmaker and comedian Rudy Ray Moore, who created the character of Dolemite and played him in blaxploitation films and stand-up comedy shows. The flick follows Moore as he develops the character and learns how to navigate the film, music, and comedy industries.

Here’s When You Can See It: Dolemite Is My Name hits theaters October 1 and streams on Netflix October 25.

Here’s the Trailer: