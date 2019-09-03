‘Marriage Story’

The Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta

What It’s About: After exploring divorce in his 2005 film The Squid and the Whale, writer-director Noah Baumbach returns to the subject again to follow stage director Charlie (Driver) and actress Nicole (Johansson) as their marraige crumbles. The film dives deep into the ugly reality of divorce—lawyers, hearings, sad kids—with an unflinching eye that’s already getting rave reviews from the Venice Film Festival.

Here’s When You Can See It: Marriage Story hits theaters November 6 and streams on Netflix December 6.

Here’s the Trailer: