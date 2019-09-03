The Best of the Rest

Klaus: The voice talents of Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons, Joan Cusack, and Jason Schwartzman star in this animated film about what happens when a postman is sent to a frozen town in the North—and discovers Santa Claus is hiding out there.

Release Dates: Klaus hits theaters November 8 and streams on Netflix November 15.

Atlantics: Netflix picked up the rights to French director and actress Mati Diop’s film, which won the Grand Prix prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The story follows “17-year-old Ada, who is in love with Souleiman, but has been promised to another man. One night, Souleiman and his co-workers leave Dakar by sea, in hopes of a better future. Several days later, a fire ruins Ada’s wedding and a mysterious fever starts to spread. Little does Ada know that Souleiman has returned,” according to Variety.

Release Dates: Atlantics hits theaters November 15 and streams on Netflix November 29.

I Lost My Body : Jérémy Clapin’s animated film “follows a cut-off hand as it escapes from a dissection lab with one crucial goal: to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris, it remembers its life with the young man it was once attached to… until they met Gabrielle,” according to Variety.

Earthquake Bird : In this flick. “a young woman living in Tokyo becomes the prime suspect in a horrific murder when her friend goes missing in the wake of a tumultuous love triangle,” according to IMDB.

Release Dates: Earthquake Bird hits theaters November 1 and streams on Netflix November 15.