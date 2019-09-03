‘The Irishman’

The Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin

What It’s About: This Martin Scorsese gangster epic could potentially be more than three hours. The movie follows hitman Frank Sheeran’s (De Niro) involvement with the mob, as well as events involving Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) and his mysterious death. Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, the film is using de-aging technology to make some of the actors look decades younger.

Here’s When You Can See It: The Irishman hits theaters November 1 and streams on Netflix starting November 27.

Here’s the Trailer: