‘The King’

The Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn

What It’s About: Adapted from a number of Shakespeare plays by David Michôd and actor Joel Edgerton, the Michôd-directed movie follows King Henry V (Chalamet) as he ascends to the throne in England. He’s forced to deal with quite a bit of drama, including backstabbing, war, and more.

Here’s When You Can See It: The King will hit theaters October 1 and stream on Netflix November 1.

Here’s the Trailer: