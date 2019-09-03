‘The Laundromat’

The Cast: Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Jeffrey Wright, Sharon Stone, Antonio Banderas, Matthias Schoenaerts, James Cromwell

What It’s About: Directed by Steven Soderbergh, this movie follows the story of the Panama Papers, which blew open a major scandal in 2015. A Panama City law firm hid money and pulled off financial schemes for rich people and politicians around the world. Much like Soderbergh’s film The Informant, this film is playing up a comedic vibe for this larger-than-life story.

Here’s When You Can See It: The Laundromat hits theaters September 27 and streams on Netflix October 18.

Here’s the Trailer: