‘The Two Popes’

The Cast: Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins

What It’s About: Based on the recent change of power in the Catholic Church, the movie follows Pope Francis (Pryce) and Pope Benedict XVI (Hopkins) as they deal with the future of the Catholic Church. They explore what it means to be a pope while the previous pope is still alive.

Here’s When You Can See It: The Two Popes hits theaters November 27, and streams on Netflix December 20.

Here’s the Trailer: