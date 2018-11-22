Amazon Prime Video Is Giving ‘The Aeronauts’ Fans the Chance to Go on a Hot Air Balloon Journey

In anticipation of the release of The Aeronauts, Amazon Prime Video is kicking off an unforgettable nationwide journey to honor the spirit of adventure and introduce audiences in six cities throughout the United States to a world of wonders with a traveling fair.

The festivities are inspired by Amelia and James, The Aeronauts’ protagonists’ incredible ballooning journey. The festivities will be kicked off in Los Angeles with a multi-day extravaganza that welcomes families and VIPs into The Aeronauts’ world.

By blending the past’s indelible spirit of curiosity with the technology of the future, attendees will be given the opportunity to look up and reclaim a sense of wonder as they turn their gaze to the skies once again with a fan experience that will awe and delight. The Aeronauts’ Incredible Journey will be taking place in six cities, including:

Los Angeles, California – Saturday, November 23 through Sunday, November 24

San Francisco, California – Tuesday, November 26

Phoenix, Arizona – Saturday, November 30

Atlanta, Georgia – Tuesday, December 10

Orlando, Florida – Friday, December 13

Austin, Texas – Tuesday, December 17

Unmissable attractions found at The Aeronauts’ Incredible Journey include a sprawling Victorian fair, period performers and vendors, a “Mammoth” hot air balloon (as featured in the film).

The film festivities will also hijack local weather casts by having meteorologists report city conditions from high above The Aeronauts’ hot air balloon. Los Angeles and Phoenix will also enjoy a screening of the film on the world’s first Fly-In Theatre: a breathtaking 20 foot LED screen wrapped 360 degrees around a second hot air balloon. The all-inclusive events will welcome families, schemers, dreamers and Aeronaut enthusiasts of all ages. It will also be the first time in history that a movie is screened on a hot air balloon.

In addition to The Fair, The Aeronauts will also be available in 70MM in select cities (see below confirmed dates), so audiences can experience the technical accomplishments and special effects of the film in large format screenings.

New York : Village East (12/3)

: Village East (12/3) Chicago : Music Box (11/26)

: Music Box (11/26) San Francisco : Castro (12/2)

: Castro (12/2) Boston : Coolidge (12/6)

: Coolidge (12/6) Miami : Coral Gables (12/2)

: Coral Gables (12/2) Columbus: Gateway Film Center (12/2)

