You’ve never seen a look at the drug trade like this. Amazon’s new series, ZeroZeroZero, takes an in-depth look at the shipment of a massive load of cocaine and the repercussions of the drug smuggling expedition in places like Mexico, Italy, the United States, and everywhere in between.

The series is based on Roberto Saviano’s acclaimed book of the same name; Saviano also wrote Gomorrah, the bestselling in-depth look at the Italian mafia. ZeroZeroZero is directed by Stefano Sollima, who directed Sicario 2 and who will next be behind the camera for Without Remorse, the movie adaption of the Tom Clancy book, which stars Michael B. Jordan. The new series follows numerous people with different connections to the cocaine, including criminal cartels, street-level dealers, the Calabrian mafia, corrupt businessmen, shipping companies and more.

The eight-episode series was shot in locations in Europe, U.S., Central America and Africa and includes multiple languages across the storylines. The cast includes Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects), Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin), Dane DeHaan (A Place Beyond the Pines), Giuseppe De Domenico, Harold Torres (Sin Nombre), and Érick Israel Consuelo.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

ZeroZeroZero will start streaming on Prime Video on March 6.

