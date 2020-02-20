Andy Samberg is all geared up for the cover of our March issue—on stands today.

In our cover story, writer Mickey Rapkin caught up with the Hollywood funnyman, producer, and father on the set of our photoshoot in the Hollywood Hills.

“I’ve been working so much,” he tells Men’s Journal. From starring in this year’s Sundance hit Palm Springs, to his role as Jake Peralta on the Emmy-winning sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Samberg’s showing no signs of slowing down, with a new season of the hilarious NBC show already in the works.

“There are a lot of people who are like, ‘I like watching The Great British Bake-Off and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ You know what? I get that. I can totally see it. That’s kind of the big sell of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It’s similar to Parks and Rec in that way. In many ways, it’s a utopia that doesn’t exist but that a lot of us would really wish to exist. It’s nice to live in that space.”

We take it back with Samberg, too, talking about the early days of SNL (“Lazy Sunday”), his 20-year stint with his viral-video-genius group Lonely Island (“Working together is how we stay friends,” Samberg says), and plenty more.

But that’s not all. This month, we’re all about gear: Our 2020 Spring Gear Preview is packed with tons of the best new SUPs, packs, tech, and more to upgrade any newbie or pro’s adventures this year. Whether you’re searching for an expert-level mountain bike (Pivot Switchblade Team XTR!) or just want better drone footage on your weekend getaways (DJI Mavic Mini!), this list proves spring can’t come soon enough.

You can see it all in our new issue on a newsstand near you today—and don’t miss our feature with John Turturro, our Spring Fashion Preview, interviews with Tony-nominated playwright and Black Panther star Danai Gurira, Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, and more.

